New defibrillator installed at Kenilworth Cricket Club in memory of late groundsman

Andy Smith, Kenilworth Cricket Club's secretary, with the new defibrillator
A new defibrillator was installed at Kenilworth Cricket Club over the weekend in the memory of a former groundsman who died suddenly last year.

The defibrillator was set up in a cabinet on the wall between the clubhouse and the building used by the Kenilworth Bridge Club on Saturday October 27.

The club decided to try and get a defibrillator after the untimely death of groundsman and club stalwart Alan Davies last year.

Club secretary Andy Smith said: "Kenilworth Cricket Club felt that by installing a defibrillator at the ground, it would be a fitting tribute to Alan in particular."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been given the lock code to the cabinet should a 999 call ever be made to them.