New cafe opens at long-time vacant unit at Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington

A new cafe has opened at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington at a unit which has been empty for almost a year.

Cafe Brasilia has opened just in time for the busy Christmas period at the lower mall unit previously occupied by the branch of Patisserie Valerie, which closed when the chain went into administration in January.

The Royal Priors is offering free parking at certain times over the Christmas period.

Warwick district council is also offering free parking at its car parks at certain times over Christmas.