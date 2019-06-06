New badge urges Warwickshire scouts to go green

Cub scouts in Warwickshire are being encouraged to go eco as part of a newly revised badge to teach children the importance of getting involved in environmental conservation in their daily lives.

The Environmental Conservation Activity badge is now sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Recycle with Michael initiative - which works with children to divert thousands of tonnes of unwanted clothing and shoes away from landfill.

Cub scouts with a representation of the new badge

The revised badge was launched recently when more than 50 cub scouts were selected to work alongside professional artists, Lloyd Warbey (Disney’s Art Attack) and Suzanne Lynas, to create a gigantic replica of the newly designed badge utilising only recycled materials.

The giant piece of art spanned nearly 2,500 sq ft, took more than five hours to complete and was made using clothes, shoes and bedding generously donated by the cubs and their representatives. The clothes were then shipped off to the Salvation Army’s sorting office where they will either be recycled or distributed to the charity’s numerous shops across the UK ready for second chance purchase.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said: “If the cub scout movement can engage our children in conservation efforts, and they then in turn encourage parents, siblings and peers to make just small adjustments to their daily lives, we are at least on the pathway to change.” “At The Salvation Army we are dedicated to making an impact through this change, so we are excited about our relationship with the Cub Scouts moving forward.”

Environmental conservation now plays a vital role in the cub scouts movement. Youngsters wishing to obtain their unique badge must learn about and undertake activities across a broad spectrum of climate change subjects such as: actively reducing energy and water usage in their own homes and schools, studying renewable energy alternatives, and practicing responsible food/home waste recycling. They must also complete various projects including planting a tree, tidying waste land, picking litter, making a natural bird feeder, and more.

The new conservation badge depicted using recycled materials

Simon Carter, head of media for the scouts said: “We are thrilled to be partnering up with the Salvation Army for the Environmental Conservation Activity badge. We have already had a significant number of groups signed up to take part, showing what a great asset this partnership will be for our Membership, getting the chance to learn about a current issue that lots of our young people care about and equipping them with the skills to help. Our aim is to ensure all young people get the chance to gain skills for life from cooking to resilience to learning about the world around them: it all helps create better citizens for the future.”

Warwickshire cub scout groups who wish to get involved with the Recycle with Michael initiative can visit www.recyclewithmichael.co.uk to find out more.