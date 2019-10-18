Nearly 100 people attend prostate screening event held in Kineton

Nearly 100 people attended a prostate screening event held at the village hall in Kineton.

The event, funded by the Stratford District Council, was aimed making the local community aware of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and to offer free prostrate PSA screening blood tests.

The event saw 96 people from the local area tested free of charge.

Cllr Chris Mills said: “This is obviously a subject close to my heart. The district council first helped fund a similar event in 2017, when I returned to duties after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is curable, but it can also be an invisible killer.

"By hosting events like these I hope it encourages men to think about their health – something we’re not very good at.

"Whatever the result of the test – you can either be reassured or know that you may have identified a problem when there is still time to do something about it.

“Following my diagnosis and subsequent treatment I am grateful for the district council funding this event and would also like to thank the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust for carrying out the testing on the day.”

The statistics show that one in eight men show positive signs of having prostate cancer but if caught and treated early, the results of treatment are extremely good.

The day was run in conjunction with Stratford District Council and The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust based in Warwick.