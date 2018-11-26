Nativity stage and screen roles for Leamington schoolgirl

Christmas has come early for a talented Leamington schoolgirl who is appearing in a major touring show as part of the main cast and its sequel film adaptation as an extra.

Ami Bakayoko, nine and of Clapham Terrace Primary School, successfully auditioned for a part in Nativity the Musical in the summer and she and her sister Nassi, 12, subsequently also appeared as extras in the Nativity Rocks film which is being screened at cinemas across the country now.

Ami Bakayoko and her sister Nassi with Nativity star Simon LIpkin.

Ami, who was been attending the Freeman Dance School in Coventry for the last three years, was one of only 20 children selected to tour nationally with the stage show.

She has already appeared on stage at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, the city where the story of the films and shows is set and will be visiting Glasgow, Nottingham, Stoke and finishing at the Hammersmith Apollo over Christmas and into the New Year.

West End star Simon LIpkin plays the lead role of Mr Poppy in both the musical and the film and the screen cast inckudes celebrities such as Dani and Danny Dyer, Jo Brand, Charlie Brooks and Jake Wood.

Ami’s mother Saskia Watkin said: “It’s a hugely exciting thing for her to be part of and we, her dance school and her school are very proud of her.”