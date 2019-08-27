Myton School pupils to invest in tackling plastic waste

Pupils at Myton School will be investing in tackling plastic waste at their school after winning a competition.

The pupils won The Midcounties Co-operative’s “Our Solution to Beat Plastic Pollution” Competition, which saw 40 young people from across the Midlands create a campaign to help cut plastic usage in their school.

Myton pupils with their cheque for 500 to invest in tackling plastic waste at the school. Photo supplied.

The winning project focussed on the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of microplastics entering the food chain to encourage young people to cut down on single-use plastics.

For winning the competition they earned £500 to invest in tackling plastic waste in their school.

The pupils also impressed the judging panel, which included Midcounties’ environmental ambassador and founder of Paddle Against Plastic Cal Major, by designing a sculpture made from single-use plastics and creating a video to support their ideas.

The Member’s Forum took place at The Midcounties Co-operative’s Annual General Meeting, where students also heard talks from high-profile figures including Cal Major, who talked about tackling plastics and advice on taking a gap year. Celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones also spoke about young people’s health and Joe Doherty from The Outward Bound Trust discussed his recent trip to Antarctica.

Marnie Richards, developing young people co-ordinator at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “The ideas that the Myton School students put to us showed incredible maturity and creativity.

"They were worthy winners and we look forward to helping them to introduce more green measures in their school.

“We will continue to engage young people throughout Warwickshire in important environmental issues future to ensure a greener future for all.”