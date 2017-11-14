Myton Hospices appealing for help to raise thousands in just 24 hours

A Warwickshire-based charity is appealing to the public for help to raise more than £3,000 in just 24 hours.

Myton Hospices, which has hospices in Warwick and Rugby, is appealing for help to raise £3,220 in just 24 hours on Tuesday November 28.

Myton is joining charities across the globe for the one-day fundraising campaign #GivingTuesday, which aims to encourage people to think of those in need.

During the Christmas period Myton still help those in need.

The charity will try to make its Inpatient Units as much like home as possible for the patients and their families who spend the festive period with them and do their best to make what might be some families last Christmas together extra-special.

The amount that the charity are hoping to raise on the day would be enough to fund an Inpatient bed for one week.

The charity is also encouraging supporters to get involved with #GivingTuesday onsocial media by signing up to take part in a Myton Thunderclap.

This will be a mass tweet or status which will be sent from your Twitter and Facebook accounts on #GivingTuesday.

All people have to do is sign up to the Myton Thunderclap by visiting www.thunderclap.it and search for Myton.

For more information about Myton’s #GivingTuesday appeal and donations click here.