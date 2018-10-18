Myton Hospice cycle challenge gives Kenilworth benefactors the chance to support schoolchildren in Cambodia

A successful Far Eastern fundraiser for Myton Hospice has also paid dividends for in-need primary school pupils.



During a Myton charity cycle challenge through Vietnam and Cambodia, organised by agency The Leisure Traveller, tour guide and agency director Ian McAllister visited a school near Siem Reap.

He was shocked by the school’s basic facilities, despite being near the popular tourist attractions and famous temples of Angkor Wat.



With the challenge a success - raising more than £40,000 for hospice services - Ian decided he would return to Cambodia at some point to help the school, the Anchanh Primary which has more than 200 pupils aged between five and 15.

The Leisure Traveller, based in Balsall Common, organised the flights and generous donations came from Kenilworth resident Peter Griffiths, a participant in the cycle challenge, enabling Ian and another Kenilworth businessman, to revisit the school.



While there Ian arranged for the school to have new windows, doors and water tanks. Each pupil got a backpack full of the basic’s, pens, pencil, ruler, rubber and notebooks, equipment which our schools take for granted. The teachers received their own supply bags and each school was given a laptop and sports equipment.



Ian said: “I couldn’t believe the joy a football or badminton racquet could bring to people. The smiles on the faces of not only the children but the staff too. The smiles on the faces of not only the children, but the staff too as they enjoyed the sports equipment made the whole trip worthwhile. It was hard work co-ordinating everything from 6,000 miles away but it all worked out great in the end."

Lynne Tucker from The Leisure Traveller added: “I am over the moon that not only has the cycle trip supported a local charity in Warwickshire but has also benefited a small community overseas. Work is in progress on arranging the next overseas charity cycle ride and hopefully the outcome will be similar.”