Mystery surrounds death of women discovered in Leamington property

Police are still none the wiser as to how two women found dead in a Leamington property actually died.

An initial post-mortem of the two bodies, a 38-year-old woman and 55-year-old woman, were 'inconclusive'. Warwickshire Police are now waiting for a toxicology report on the two women.

The bodies were found in a property on Binswood Street at 2pm on Monday 25 June after concern was raised for the occupants. Police had to force their way in.

They believe the incident was contained to the property and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Liam Barry said: "This is a tragic incident and specially trained officers will be supporting the families of the deceased. Our thoughts are with both families at this difficult time and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

"I would like to thank local people for their support with our investigation to date. Enquiries are ongoing and I'd urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 361 of 24 June 2018."