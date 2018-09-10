Museum volunteers hosting special event for Heritage Open Days

The team at a museum in Warwick are celebrating the Heritage Open Days this weekend with a special event.

Volunteers at the Market Hall Museum, lead by volunteer Kathryn Seren, have organised activities for adults and children to enjoy so they can get hands on with Warwickshire’s history.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 15.

The volunteer team are keen to share their knowledge not only of what is on display in the museum but also in special handling boxes of artefacts and objects from the museum stores.

There will be costumes to try on and volunteer bee keepers will be there to teach visitors about the live beehive.

Kathryn Seren, who volunteers at the museum said: “I want everyone to experience Warwickshire’s history, even if they have visited before they will discover new hidden treasures and amazing facts.

“It will be a very personable experience for our visitors as our team of volunteers have lots of knowledge and are keen to share it with everyone.”

The free event runs from 10am to 3pm, and there is no need to book just drop in.

Donations are welcomed to support the museum.