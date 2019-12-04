Mouzakitis is gunning for the best in the world in 2020

Leamington’s George Mouzakitis is setting his sights high after extending his winning streak to 11 fights.

The RCL European title-holder knocked out Crawley’s Luke Hill via elbows in the fourth round on Saturday to retain his UK number two ranking at 63.5kg.

And after beating the UK number four on his home show, Mouzakitis was delighted to draw a veil over an injury-blighted 2019 and turn his attentions to becoming the best in the world.

“It’s been a tricky year for me as it started with me recovering from a hand injury from Thailand and then also dealing with a few other ones,” said Mouzakitis who trains at Aces Gym in Leamingotn fights out of Petchnoi Muay Thai Boxing in Northampton.

“But overall, ending it with a European title in September and defending my UK number two spot on Saturday.

“Undefeated since 2015 now against top guys so lets see what the next year will bring.

“All I’m saying is entertainment from me as always.

“I’m ready for the top, top leagues.”