Motorists warned to expect delays on M40 near Leamington and Warwick after car flips on roof

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when travelling on the M40 near Leamington and Warwick after a car flipped on its roof.

Emergency services are currently on the scene dealing with a single vehicle collision.

According to Operational Patrol Unit Warwickshire (OPU) the driver of the car has a tyre blow out which caused them to lose control of the car and the vehicle flipped onto its roof.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: "We are dealing with a single vehicle collision on the M40 Northbound junction 13-14.

"The driver suffered a tyre blow out causing a loss of control and flipped the vehicle onto its roof.

"Luckily the driver escaped uninjured, recovery is on its way. Delays are expected on the M40 Northbound."

The incident on the M40. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

The incident is causing slow traffic on the M40 Northbound between J14 for Leamington and J15 for the A46 Warwick By Pass.