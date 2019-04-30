Motorists using A46 in Warwickshire facing delays after serious incident

The A46 in Warwickshire is currently closed in both directions from its junctions of the A439 to the A3400 near Stratford due to a serious road traffic collision.

Highways England has said that is has resources deployed working to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.



For traffic approaching the closure locally, motorists are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route their journey.



If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.



Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

A local diversion route has been implemented by Warwickshire Police who are being assisted by Highways England contractors.

Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the @HighwaysWMIDS regional twitter feed.

For urgent real time assistance, the 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Highways England has been working closely with our emergency services colleagues Warwickshire Police, who led the response to the incident.

Warwickshire Police have said: "Police were called to a report of a collision on the A46 near Stratford at around 5.40am this morning (Tuesday).

"Officers are on the scene as are the ambulance service.

"The A46 is currently closed between Bishopton Island and the Snitterfield exit in both directions (A439 to A3400).

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

"There are no further details at this time."