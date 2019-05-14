Motorists being warned of possible delays due to gas leak in Hatton

Motorists are being warned about possible delays this evening due to works taking place to fix a gas leak in Hatton

Motorists using Birmingham Road are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys or seek another route if possible while a gas pipe in the road is repaired.

Temporary traffic lights have been set up near the Hatton Arms pub.

Engineers from gas network Cadent are working to pinpoint the location of the leak and fix it.

A spokesperson from Cadent said: "It is not known yet exactly how long the repairs will take but it is expected that the traffic lights will be in place during this evening’s rush hour.

"We would like to thank people for their patience. Every effort is being made to complete this work as soon as possible."