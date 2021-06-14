Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Leamington - man arrested for drink driving

A man has been arrested for drink driving after a crash near Leamington that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision in White Hart Lane, Ufton at around 9.30pm on Saturday (June 12) evening.

A grey Ford Focus car was leaving the White Hart public house when it is believed to have collided with a blue and white Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle travelling towards Ufton from Leamington.

The motorcycist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol and a 68-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.