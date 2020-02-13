Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in Wellesbourne

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a wall in Wellesbourne yesterday (Wednesday February 12).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police at 4:57pm yesterday to reports a motorcyclist had crashed into a brick wall on the Charlecote bend of Stratford Road.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival, crews found one patient, a man.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."