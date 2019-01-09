Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wormleighton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Wormleighton yesterday evening (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the A423 Banbury Road in Wormleighton shortly before 5.15pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a community first responder and the critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service with a doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance crews arrived they found a motorcyclist and a car which had left the road and were in a ditch.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was being given CPR by a nurse who was passing the scene and stopped to help. Ambulance crews took over resuscitation efforts and worked as a team to administer advanced life support to the man.

"Sadly, he couldn’t be saved and was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

“The car driver, a woman, was out of the vehicle and was given treatment on scene for minor injuries. She didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Part of the A423 was closed while emergency services attended the incident.