Morrisons store in Leamington to host Mass Unwrap campaign event

Morrisons in Leamington will host a Mass Unwrap campaign event organised by Plastic Free Leamington and Warwick.

The event will take place at the store in Old Warwick Road on Saturday (July 13) from 1pm to 3pm.

Shoppers can have unnecessary plastic packaging unwrapped from their shopping.

Campaign poster

Campaign poster