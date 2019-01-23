More volunteers needed for organisations across the Warwick district

A support organisation in Warwickshire is set to hold a volunteering event later this month to help raise the profile of volunteering.

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), which supports volunteers, groups and charities, is organising the event which will feature around 13 organisations looking to recruit volunteers.

The aim behind the event is to raise the profile of the health benefits of volunteering and attract new volunteers for Warwick District’s third sector organisations.

Participating groups include: Barnardos, British Heart Foundation, Helping Hands Community Project, ILEAP, Way Ahead Support Service, Friendship Project, RNLI, Museums and Heritage, Green Spaces and Warwickshire Vision Support.

Representative from the organisations will be on hand o tell people how they can get involved.

Helen Wilkinson, volunteering co-ordinator for Warwick District at Warwickshire CAVA said: “On January 30, individuals looking to grab a last minute sales bargain just might end up going home with a new volunteering opportunity along with their shopping.

“They will join the thousands of Warwickshire residents already converted to the benefits of volunteering and giving their time to causes within their local communities.

“People volunteer for a whole host of reasons: some people want to feel part of something and make friends. For others it’s about giving something back to a cause they feel passionate about.

“Others volunteer to gain skills and experience that can open new doors in their working lives. Whatever the reason, the result is usually improved wellbeing.”

The event will take place on Wednesday January 30 from noon to 2pm in the upper floor of the Royal Priors shopping centre.

There are hundreds of community and voluntary groups across the district that need volunteers. To view volunteering opportunities click here

For more information about the volunteering event call 01926 477512 or email helen.wilkinson@wcava.org.uk.