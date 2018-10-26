More voices join campaign to halt council’s Leamington HQ plans

Owners of small businesses in Leamington town centre are joining the campaign to halt Warwick District Council’s headquarters relocation plans.

Concern is growing among local business owners about the negative impacts of the council’s proposals to sell the site of its current HQ at Riverside House to make way for new housing and build a new office and parking scheme at the Covent Garden car park.

Many long-established traders around town are worried that the disruption and lack of parking will have a seriously negative effect on both their employees and customers.

Karen Robison of Willow, a gift and home ware shop in Warwick Street, said: “Willow is a destination shop – my clients come to Leamington specially to find unique pieces for their friends and family, to lunch and to enjoy the town’s unique atmosphere.

“The council’s plans risk devastating the business in which I’ve invested so much time and effort over the last six years.”

Karen has joined several other businesses including Computer Solutions, Dunns Independent Chemist, Chapter Clothing, McIntosh and Paul, Oscar’s French Bistro, The Cook Shop, The Tanning Shop, Planet Bong, One Stop Party Shop, and Aubrey Allen in supporting the petition against the plans and having copies of it at their premises for customers to sign.

Members of the public can sign the petition at all the aforementioned businesses or find it online at saveleam.com

A public meeting was held to discuss the plans last night (Thursday October 25).