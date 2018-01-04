More vehicle crime recorded in Kenilworth last night

Two more incidents of vehicle crime were recorded in Kenilworth last night (Wednesday January 3) just a day after two other vehicles were stolen.

The first incident happened between 5pm and 8pm at a property in Guy Road.

Offenders forced entry into the garage, and also attempted to force entry into a white '55' plate Vauxhall Vivaro van at the property. The crime reference number is 23/385/18.

A Vauxhall Vivaro was also targeted in the second incident, which took place outside a house in Roseland Road.

Between 7pm and 8pm, offenders were able to break into the van parked outside the house, but it is unclear if anything was stolen. The crime reference number is 23/388/18.

The news follows two vehicle thefts in Kenilworth on Tuesday January 2.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant crime reference number.