More vehicle crime in Kenilworth

More vehicles have been broken into and stolen in Kenilworth

Over the weekend two vehicles were stolen and another was broken into.

Police are appealing for information.

The first incident (crime reference 23/27310/19) happened sometime between 4pm on Friday June 28 and 7am this morning (Monday July 1) where someone caused damage to a white Ford Transit (registration ending 69RMX) that was parked at a commercial premises in Princes Drive.

The spare wheel from the vehicle was stolen.

The second incident (crime reference 23/27305/19) at some point between 10.45pm yesterday (Sunday June 30) and 3.20am this morning (Monday July 1) where someone entered a grey Volvo XC60 (registration ending 09DXY) that was parked on a driveway in Hawkesworth Drive but it is believed that no items were stolen.

Another incident (crime reference: 23/27325/19) happened between 11.30pm yesterday (Sunday June 30) and 7.15am today (Monday July 1) someone stole a dark blue BMW 7 Series (registration ending 67AHY) from a driveway in Lindisfarne Drive.

There were no signs a a break-in to the property and the victim still has the vehicle keys.

If anyone has any information about any of the above incidents, call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant crime reference.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously via crimestoppers on 0800 555 111