More travellers have been spotted in Warwick.

A group of travellers moved onto a site in Ophelia Drive over the weekend.

The Warwickshire County Council’s unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments page says: “We have received numerous reports over the last 24 hours of an encampment at the above location, the land owner is being contacted and will be dealing.”

On Friday a group of travellers had moved onto Saltisford Common.