More than a dozen allotment sheds in Bishops Tachbrook broken into or damaged

Warwickshire Police are investigating the break-ins and or damages caused to approximately 18 allotments sheds in Bishops Tachbrook.

The spate of break-ins and property damages occurred between Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.

Police have since increased patrols in and around the allotments on Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook.

One of the incidents involved unknown offender(s) breaking slats on a secure shed to gain entry. Once inside a gardening book was damaged by a sharp object and a permanent marker pen to deface the inside.

Anyone with information about the damages caused to the shed can call police on 101 quoting incident number 148 of February 16.

Another one of the incidents involved the wooden door and a panel being forced and ripped off a shed. A messy search was made inside and items thrown to the floor. It's unclear if anything was stolen.

Police

Anyone with information about door being ripped off a shed incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 223 of February 16.

Another one of the incidents broke into a shed and stole a small hatchet with a grey head and black/orange handle.

Anyone with information about about the hatchet theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 264 of February 16.

If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information that may relate to these incidents please call Warwickshire Police on 101 on Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111