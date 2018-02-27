More than 20 Hatton Park residents get trained in lifesaving skills

A CPR and defibrillator training session was held at Hatton Park over the weekend.

In January a defibrillator was installed at Village Hall after the Hatton Park WI helped raise the funds needed for one to be accessible for the community.

Last Saturday a CPR and defibrillator training session was held at the village hall by Warwickshire Hearts, which is a charity that responds to emergency 999 calls locally and provides free CPR and defibrillator training across the district.

Around 25 to 30 people attended the session and the WI group were able to present Warwickshire Hearts with a cheque for £250 to help them continue their work.