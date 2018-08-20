More than £18,000 raised for Warwickshire charity in cycle ride

More than 450 cyclists raised just over £18,000 for a Warwickshire charity after taking part in a cycle challenge.

The Great Shakespeare Ride, which raises money for the Shakespeare Hospice, was held on Sunday August 12 in South Warwickshire and the Cotswolds.

Clare Sawdon, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire congratulating Rebecca Pridham, first lady back on the 50km ride

It saw the cyclists take on either a 50km, 100km or 100-mile route depending on ability.

Although more than £18,000 was raised on the today, the total is expected to rise when individuals’ fundraising efforts are added.

Angie Arnold, Chief Executive at The Shakespeare Hospice, wished to thank the cyclists who took part in the race in poor conditions on the day.

She said: “I am very appreciative of everyone who was involved in this great event, despite the weather, to support The Shakespeare Hospice.”

The fastest under-16 rider on the day was 15-year-old Jack Fothergill of Kenilworth Wheelers, who finished the 100-mile course in a time of four hours and 58 minutes.

Jack, who has cycled since he was nine, completed the route with his father Mark.

And Kevin Saunders, who finished the 100-mile route and raised £180 for the charity, praised the event.

He said: “The event was so well organised and the people were so helpful.”