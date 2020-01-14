More than 170,000 journeys by passengers using Kenilworth station in its first full year of operating

Rail passengers used stations in Warwick district more than 4 million times from 2018 to 2019 a new report shows.

The Office of Rail and Road produces annual estimates of the number of entries/exits and interchanges at each station in Britain.

Leamington Station

These show that Kenilworth Station, which opened in April 2018, was used more than 170,000 times between 2018 and 2019.

Leamington Station was used more than 2,700,000 times by passengers compared to more than 2,600,000 times between 2017/18.

Warwick was used more than 640,000 times between 2018 and 2019 compared to 620,000 times in the previous 12-month period.

Warwick Parkway was used more than 680,000 times between 2018 and 2019 compared to more than 670,000 times in the previous 12 months.

Kenilworth Station

Hatton was used more than 82,000 times in 2018/19 and more than 61,000 in 2017/18.

