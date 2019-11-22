More than 100 nativity sets from around world to be displayed at Leamington church

Nativity sets from around the world will return to Radford Road church in Leamington five years after they were last on display there.

The sets, numbering more than 120 and owned by the Rev John Carrier and his wife Marjorie, have been used for exhibitions in Coventry, Kenilworth, Leicester and Cambridge over the past few years and will be on display at the Leamington church from Tuesday December 3 until Saturday December 7.

John and Marjorie Carrier with some of their nativity sets

The exhibition will be open from 2pm to 4pm on each day except for the Saturday when it will open from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.

Mr Carrier, who is a retired United Reformed Church minister, said: “We are delighted that this collection generates so much interest and we hope that as many people as possible will visit to see this truly amazing array of artefacts which focus on the birth of Jesus”.

Schools have been invited to visit the exhibition in the mornings

Although most of the exhibits are “view only” there will be a Children’s Table where youngsters can handle nativities, colour pictures and play with Nativity Fuzzy Felts.

There is also an Activity Sheet which they can complete as they tour the exhibition.

Mr Carrier said: "The church invites the community to view this delightful free exhibition and hopes that it will focus people’s attention on the birth of Jesus in the stable in Bethlehem over 2000 years ago."