More than 1,500 people unite for Memory Walk in Leamington

More than 1,500 people joined together in Leamington for a charity walk to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society on Saturday.

The Memory Walk, which started at Victoria Park, was opened by Leamington resident Shaun Reynolds. Shaun was walking for his Mum Nell, who died eight years ago after being diagnosed with dementia in 2005.

Audrey Collier, 83, with Joy Coates, resident and memory support worker from Queensway Court in Leamington Spa, completing The Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, in Leamington. 'Picture by Andrew Higgins - Thousand Word Media.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Shaun. “The whole atmosphere was wonderful. It was great to see the people of Leamington turn out to support everyone doing the walk so hopefully a lot of money and awareness was raised.”

Shaun’s daughter also walked alongside him, in support of people living with dementia at Ambleside care home, where she works. Shaun added: “I will certainly do another walk and I recommend it to anyone.”

Joining Shaun and other walkers on the day was MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western, who said: “It has been so inspiring to join with so many people, all walking in memory of loved ones who are fighting or have sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s.

“A lot of people know someone affected by dementia and the money raised here today is used to support those people and their carers and family members as well as funding research.

Edna Hale, Joan Murray and Jean Innes, residents and staff from Queensway Court in Leamington, after completing The Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk on Saturday. Picture by Andrew Higgins.

“I’d also like to thank all of the wonderful Alzheimer’s Society volunteers who have been amazing and without who none of this would have been possible. If you’re thinking about getting involved with your nearest Memory Walk then please do sign up and come along. It’s a very moving day but also very enjoyable.”

Janice Le Tellier, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Leamington, said “Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

“I am so glad that thousands of people from across Warwickshire stepped out to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

“Dementia devastates lives; it slowly strips people of their memories, relationships and identities.

“Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Society is committed to spending at least £150 million over the next decade on dementia research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Memory Walk such a brilliant success.”

A total of 40 flagship walks are taking place this autumn. Alzheimer’s Society is also encouraging people to organise a walk of their own, either alone or part of a group.

This year, Memory Walk aims to raise £9million nationally and bring together more than 110,000 walkers across the generations.

To find out more about the remaining walks and holding your own walk go to memorywalk.org.uk