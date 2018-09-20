More Syrian refugee families will be housed in Warwick district

Warwick District Council is set to offer further support to house five more Syrian refugee families in the district – despite meeting its original government target three years ahead of schedule.

In 2017, five Syrian refugee families were housed in the district as part of the Government’s agreement in 2015 to provide sanctuary to 20,000 Syrian refugees over a five-year period.

These five families are now integrated to their communities, along with 25 other families across Warwickshire.

Warwick District Council in collaboration with the Strategic Migration Partnership and Warwickshire County Council have agreed that another five families would be welcomed into the district in private rented accommodation before the end of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme in 2020.

Officers at Warwick District Council will now explore the next steps with the relevant organisations, aiming to successfully house the families in 2019.

Councillor Peter Phillips, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “This progressive initiative allows those fleeing persecution a chance of settling into a new stable home-life.

"The five families we have already housed in the district are thriving well, but there is always more we can do, so I am pleased to take up the opportunity to support five new families.”

Further information on the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme can be found on the UK Gov website - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/syria-refugees-uk-government-response