More student flats could be set for Talisman development

Controversial plans have be drawn up that would see even more student flats in Talisman square.

An amended application has been submitted by the developer that would see changes to the previously approved plans for Talisman square.

Although planning permission was granted for the £12 million development in December 2016, a decision notice formally granting permission was issued in July this year.

An amendment has now been put forward by the developer, which would see changes in the building’s height and an increase in flats.

According to the amended planning documents, the developer has been having further conversations with Warwick University about the type of flats in the building and has decided to make changes to have more communal floorspace and more ‘cluster flats’ rather than studios, making the total number of student flats increase from 105 to 121.

Other alterations include making the stories higher, larger bicycle and bin storage areas, a decrease in retail storage areas, and an addition –‘roof-mounted plant zone’.

Lesley Plant, who objected to the first plans has objected again. She said: “This ‘minor amendment’ is proposing to further increase the height of the block. The floor levels have been increased throughout, raising the block even further above the existing buildings in the town. This five-storey block is entirely out of keeping with the existing town centre.”

The plans were due to go before Kenilworth Town Council tonight (Thursday).