More roadworks and diversions to start in Warwick

More roadworks and diversions will be starting in Warwick next week.

On Monday (January 13) more traffic management will be put in place to enable the work to take place on the Stanks Island and Birmingham Road improvement scheme.

The road restrictions will be in place until spring.

The road restrictions are:

1. Wedgnock Lane southbound will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from its junction with Cape Road to Wedgnock roundabout.

2. Westbound traffic on the A425 will no longer be able to turn right onto Wedgnock Lane and will be diverted around Stanks Island and back where turning left into Wedgnock Lane is permitted. This will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More road restrictions will be in place at Stanks Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick.

3. Traffic from Budbrooke Road will be banned from turning right onto Birmingham Road from 9.30am until 3.30pm Monday to Friday if temporary signals are in use. During this time traffic will be diverted around Stanks Island and back. Without this ban, three-way temporary traffic signals would be required which would cause significant delays to the network.

These restrictions are required to enable the transformation of Wedgnock roundabout into a signalised T-junction.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The improvements to Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road are essential in ensuring that Warwick has a road system fit for purpose in the future and will deliver real benefits.

“While the work is ongoing, there will be some disruption to traffic. We looked extensively at other options but there was not a suitable alternative. We are therefore doing all we can to minimise disruption to the flow of traffic at peak times.

The diversion route and restrictions provided by Warwickshire County Council

“The improvements are essential to ensure that can manage future traffic flow and provide better routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

“There will be some inevitable disruption to traffic. We urge commuters to plan their journeys and would like to thank them in advance for their co-operation and understanding.”

More information about road closures and works go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworks

A diagram of the diversion is shown in this story.