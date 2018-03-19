More places to be made available for Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth

Extra places for the Two Castles run between Warwick and Kenilworth in June will be released over the next few weeks, say the race organisers.

Kenilworth Rotary Club have said that anyone wishing to run in the event on Sunday June 10 should visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk and add their name to the waiting list.

The event attracts 4,000 runners each year and race organiser Philip Southwell said that all those who had applied by ballot had been given places.

The Two Castles Run, one of the main events in the Warwickshire Road Race League,

is again being sponsored by Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins – for the 13th consecutive year. The law firm will also be fielding a team of runners and manning a water station.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner, said: “The Two Castles run is an excellent event and we are delighted to be supporting it once again.

“The move to a ballot system, which is obviously used so successfully with major events such as the London Marathon, has proved to be a much fairer way to ensure registration for the thousands who wish to take part in this increasingly popular run.”