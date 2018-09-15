More objections to McDonald’s plan for Warwick

Objections continue to mount against plans for a McDonald’s in Warwick.

The plans, which would see a two-storey drive-through McDonald’s built on Emscote Road, now has around 250 letters of objection on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

Further objections have been lodged by residents from around Warwick and Leamington, Warwick Town Council and Warwickshire County Council’s Highways team.

So far there has been 22 letters in support for the planning application.

At the end of August The Courier ran a story about residents hitting out again the plans, where there were around 150 objections.

The main issues the residents have are: litter, traffic, noise and air pollution, increased vermin and the promotion of an unhealthy lifestyle.

The recent application proposed by McDonald’s is the second application to be submitted after McDonald’s withdrew its first application earlier this year.

If given the go-ahead the McDonald’s would go on a section of the Tesco Superstore car park.

The use of the existing car park site would mean there would be a loss of spaces.

In the plans there will be 31 parking spaces for the McDonald’s. But the spaces taken up by the development would total 86 spaces meaning that 55 spaces in the car park would be lost.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1489.

It is not currently known when the plans will go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.