More nominations need for The Worthies in Kenilworth

Kenilworth Chamber of Trade has launched an appeal for nominations in its annual business awards show.

The Worthies, organised by the chamber of trade, recognises the people and businesses in the town.

Nominations for this year's awards have been open in a variety of categories since last month.

But organisers have said they have been struggling for nominations in all the categories, but especially the Green Business of the Year, Best Non-Shop Front, Best Shop Front and Customer Excellence.

For example in one of those categories people can nominate their favourite pub, restaurant, hairdresser, optician, retailer, butcher and or pharmacy for the Best 'Shop Front' Business of the Year category.

The format for the awards has changed for 2020, which included reducing the number of categories from 12 to eight this year.

Sarah Kershaw, the chair of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, said: "The idea of The Worthies is to recognise local business and special individuals who put the ‘Worth’ in Kenilworth. It's about raising the profile of the different businesses."

People can feel free to nominate their own business in town, and only one nomination is required for the business to feature on the list for people to vote on.

Nominations can be made online through the chamber's website. Or people can print out a form off the website and turn it into the Leaders estate agents in the town centre.

The deadline to submit nominations is fast approaching on Sunday March 1.

All nominees will then be featured on the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade website for people to vote on next month.

Voting will then run from beginning of March and close on April 30. Judging will be held in May.

The 2020 Worthies award ceremony will be held on Wednesday June 17 at The Chesford Grange.

Sarah said: “We are hoping this will make the process quicker and easier but still encompass all areas of business and community in Kenilworth.”