More handmade poppies made for community project in Warwick

More poppies have been made for the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project.

Hatton resident Grahame Edmonds is pictured holding poppies made in Sutton Coldfield by his cousin Sue.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies project said: “It is amazing just how far news of our project has travelled and Sue was delighted to be able to hand over her poppies in person.

“Sutton Coldfield now has a sticker on the map. Thanks Sue.”

Thousands of handmade poppies will be on display in St Mary’s Church in Warwick from October 5 to mid-December.