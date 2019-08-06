Moped seized by police in Southam after young rider is reported for numerous offences

A young moped rider has been reported for numerous offences after he fell off the motorcycle in Southam town centre.

The incident happened in Market Hill yesterday (Monday August 5) .

The rider was not wearing a helmet and made off despite members of the public showing concern.

When Warwickshire Police officers caught up with him he was found to have no licence to ride the moped and no insurance to do so.

He had been riding on the footpath and on the grass at a nearby park.

The moped was confiscated from the rider who will face further punishment.