Model railway exhibition taking place in Leamington this weekend

The Leamington and Warwick Model Railway Society will be holding their annual exhibition this weekend.

This year’s event will be the society’s 43rd exhibition and will feature more than 20 working layouts representing most modelling scales and support from around 35 specialist traders and other railway society interest groups.

It will be taking place at the Warwick New Road site of the Warwickshire College group, in Leamington on tomorrow (March 3) from 10am until 5pm and on Sunday (March 4) between 10am and 4pm.

Despite the weather forecast this week the event organisers are determined to keep the exhibition on.

A spokesperson from the Leamington and Warwick Model Railway Society said: “The exhibition will continue regardless of the weather conditions unless we are advised by the college authorities that due to the conditions on site it would be dangerous to do so. Please check before travelling. The most up to date information will be on our website www.lwmrs.co.uk.”

A dedicated bus service will run between Leamington railway station and the college and there will be free car parking either on the college site or at the Riverside House offices.

A mini bus shuttle will also operate to the college when this car park is in use.

Admission prices are £8 for adults, and £2 for children with a family ticket for two adults and two children priced at £18.

Refreshments will also be available on the day. There will also be a seating and rest area for those bringing their own refreshments.

