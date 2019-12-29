Missing woman from Banbury has been found safe and well

A woman from Banbury who police were increasingly worried about has been found safe and well.

Police appealed for help earlier this week after Alison Cox, aged 47, was last seen in Bretch Hill, Banbury at around 6pm on Wednesday December 18. Officers believed she travelled from Leamington.

But on Saturday (December 28) they said she had been found.

A spokesperson said: "Thames Valley Police can confirm that it has located a missing woman from Banbury.

"Alison Cox was last seen on 18 December but has been located safe and well.

"Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."