Missing cat Cookie takes refuge at Warwick Police post

A missing cat in Warwick has been reunited with its owners after taking shelter with the local police officers.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team arrived on duty on Wednesday morning (September 5) to find a timid tabby cat taking shelter by their entrance door.

By coincidence, Sgt Chris Kitson had chatted to a motorist from Lower Cape the day before who had mentioned he and his partner were particularly worried their cat Cookie had gone missing several days prior and hadn’t been seen since.

Putting two and two together, they called round to the owner’s address on Lower Cape, and spoke to Cookie’s owner Anneke to see if the cat might be her beloved pet

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood team said: “Moments later, Cookie was returned to Anneke safe and well, albeit hungry and bewildered where she received some much needed TLC from her owners.

“Thankfully Cookie had the good sense to hand herself into police when she was lost and couldn’t get home, and we were delighted to reunite her with her family.”