Millions of pounds will provide beds for the homeless in Warwickshire

An anonymous benefactor has gifted £6 million to a grant-making foundation in Warwickshire with the aim of supporting rough sleepers and other vulnerable people.

The Heart of England Community Foundation is celebrating the generous donation which will be used to continue its work supporting those in need.



The donor, who has preferred to remain out of the limelight, gave the foundation £4 million in December last year and requested the funds be used to provide accommodation solutions for people who are homeless or vulnerable.



The funds were put to creating the Building Better Lives programme, which will support a maximum of three initiatives to upgrade, extend or develop existing accommodation to provide additional capacity.



The same benefactor has now given another £2 million to the foundation – with £666,000 of this being added to the programme and £1.333 million put into the foundation’s endowment fund, invested to guarantee a legacy of giving for communities in years to come.



Organisations across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire were invited to bid for between £500,000 and £1.35 million from the Building Better Lives fund, and stage one applications are now being reviewed.



Heart of England Community Foundation is a specialist charity which awards funding to grassroots projects across the West Midlands through corporate and private donors who want to make a lasting difference to their communities. It is the only one of its kind in the region.



Tina Costello, CEO of the foundation, said: “To receive £6 million from the same donor is absolutely incredible and further represents the confidence placed in the foundation and the work that we deliver. The donor has enormous trust in our approach and has generously continued to support us.”