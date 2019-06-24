Miles’ Racers move is proof of progress at Central Ajax

Central Ajax manager Tom Coles says Adam Miles’ move to Racing Club Warwick shows his club are on the right track.

Miles joined up with the newly promoted Midland League Premier side after a season-and-a-half at Ajax Park as Racers boss Scott Easterlow continues his policy of targeting local talent.

And Coles says the former Southam United midfielder’s switch reflects well on his own recruitment policy.

“If teams from higher divisions are interested in our players it shows we are on the right track ourselves and that we have had the right the kind of players playing for the club over the past couple of seasons.”

He continued: “It’s a great opportunity for Adam to test his ability in the Premier Division with our local neighbours.

“He did really well with for us last season and although we wanted to keep him for the coming year, I am pleased he’s getting an opportunity at a higher level.”

Racers boss Easterlow admitted Miles was someone he had been tracking for a while and backed him to make the step up from Division Three.

“Smiler signing for us reiterates what we have said from day one, that if you live local and you are good enough then you will get the opportunity to play for this club,” said Easterlow.

“He is somebody that I have been keeping an eye on for a long while and although he might not be known to too many around our level, I fully expect this lad to turn some heads this season.”