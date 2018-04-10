Micropub in Warwick named Pub of the Year 2018

A micropub in Warwick has been named Pub of the Year 2018.

The Old Post Office, which is an independent micropub in West Street, has just been awarded Heart of Warwickshire CAMRA Pub of the Year 2018.

The certificate given to the Old Post Office. Photo supplied by the team at the Old Post Office.

The pub will no go through to the next round where it will be judged against other pubs in the West Midlands.

The pub was created by Tom Douglas, a publican with over 40 years experience in the industry and it is managed by his daughter Gem Douglas.

Gem Douglas, manager at the Old Post Office, said: “We are an independent pub in Warwick focusing on cask ale, craft beer and real cider.

“Having created the bar nearly four years ago we have proven ourselves to be a popular bar with real ale enthusiasts.

“We have worked hard to consistently offer our customers a range of cask ales sourced from local breweries and ones from further afield.

“Our emphasis has always been on serving quality beer in a friendly atmosphere and in almost four years since our opening we have built a reputation amongst real ale enthusiasts and proved popular with local residents too.

“More recently we have also began serving craft beer on tap alongside our cask ale which is gaining momentum.

“In recognition of our efforts CAMRA (campaign for real ale) has awarded us the accolade of Pub of the Year for all round excellence.

“After winning this award we now go through to the next round to be judged against other pubs in the West Midlands.

“We are so pleased to win this award as we have been working hard to make The Old Post Office a recognised destination for beer lovers and to be acknowledged by CAMRA and it’s members means a great deal to us.”