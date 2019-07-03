Michelin-starred chefs heading to Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Warwick

Michelin-starred chefs will be showcasing what they do best at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival in Warwick this week.

The festival will be taking place in St Nicholas Park from Friday to Sunday.

Top: Adam Bennett, bottom left: Atul Kocchar and bottom right: Nick Deverell-Smith. Photos supplied.

Ahead of the festival we speak to three of the Michelin-starred chefs that will be coming to the event.

Kenilworth's very own Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross, will be one of the many showcased over the weekend.

Speaking about Pub in the Park, Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross in Kenilworth, said: "We are thrilled to be part of Pub in the Park Warwick, a celebration of food, drink and bands, bring it on.

"We love Warwick, it's a lovely historic town and is just a stone’s throw away from The Cross so it will be great to see our regular customers and lots of new faces over the weekend

The chef's demo stage at Marlow's Pub in the Park event. Photo supplied.

"Pub in the Park is a great way to showcase our food – having portions of two or three bites means you can try everything that catches your eye.

"Everybody needs to get to Pub in the Park. It's such a unique event - you’ll kick yourself if you miss it."

This will be the third year of Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival but this is the first time the event has come to Warwick.

It will also be the first year that Nick Deverell-Smith, owner and head chef of The Churchill Arms in Paxford, Near Chipping Campden, has been to the event.

The stage at Marlow's Pub in the Park event. Photo supplied.

Nick grew up in Warwick and is excited to be able to showcase his restaurant. He said: "This is the first time I have done Pub in the Park and it really takes pubs to the next level - it's a real honour for Tom Kerridge to ask me to do it.

"Going to Pub in the Park is like a homecoming. I lived in Warwick from the age of 10 and went to Warwick School and then Myton and then I started building my career.

"My parents still live there. You will often see my Churchill Arms truck around Warwick town centre.

"To be asked to be among the calibre of these chefs and musical talent is a real honour and its a real honour to be seen in that light with some of my cooking heroes and mentors.

"I am really excited for the Churchill Arms to be in and among it.

"It is a great opportunity to be with some of the vest chefs in the country and Warwick is really lucky as it will be a beautiful setting right across the river and there will be brilliant food and a real festival party. It's going to be fantastic.

"I am really looking forward to it and I am also really excited to see my old school friends and friends who are still in the area. Hopefully I will do Warwick proud."

A returning star at the festival will be Atul Kocchar, owner of Sindhu in Marlow, Hawkyns in Buckinghamshire and Indian Essence in Kent.

Speaking about coming to Warwick, Atul said: "It's going to be great to visit Warwick, such a beautiful part of the country.

"I have never been to Warwick, although I have been to Stratford many times to see a good friend of mine Paul Foster, who has the Michelin star restaurant Salt.

"I can’t wait to visit the castle.

"It’s now our third year at Pub in the Park. Initially we started with Sindhu at Marlow and then last year we extended also to Indian Essence in Tunbridge Wells.

"This year is so exciting as my restaurants will be at five of the festivals: Sindhu will be at Marlow and Warwick, Tunbridge Wells Indian Essence will be at Tunbridge Wells, and Hawkyns will be at Chiswick and St. Albans.

"Food and music festivals have become such an important part of our lifestyle. It’s such a great way for people to experience all cuisines and cultures all under one roof.. so to speak.

"Come hungry as there is so much variety and great chefs. Our Chicken Tikka Pie is a must try

"I’ll also be demonstrating on Saturday and I will be doing a book signing too.

