Michael Bublé coming to Warwick

Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bublé is coming to Warwick.

Michael Bublé will touring the UK next year with a very special location line-up that will visit stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

Michael Buble will be performing in Warwick. Photo supplied

The forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will kick off in July 2020 and Michael will be performing at Warwick Castle.

Michael will also visit locations such as at Bath, Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove.

It marks the first time that Michael will perform open-air concerts at these historic venues.

Michael has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career.

Here is the full list of the tour dates:

Friday, July 24 Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday, July 26 Hatfield House

Tuesday, July 28 Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday, July 29 The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday, July 31 Warwick Castle

Saturday, August 1 Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday, August 2 Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday, August 4 Exeter Powderham Castl

Wednesday, August 5 Cardiff Castle

Friday, August 7 The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 6) and are available at aegpresents.co.uk