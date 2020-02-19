Methodist Church's Joseph Sing-Along tour to reach Kenilworth this weekend

If you have ever seen Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on stage or screen and thought it might be fun to take part, you can have a go later this weekend in Kenilworth.

The South Warwickshire Methodist Church's Joseph Sing-Along tour has already visited four Methodist churches, including Stratford and Warwick, and will reach Kenilworth on Sunday February 23.

Coats of many colours for people to use during the sing-along

All are welcome to join in at 2pm in the church in Priory Road, Kenilworth. Come along for a sing-along. You don't even have to sing — there's a group of singers who will lead it.

Rev Peter Powers, Superintendent of the South Warwickshire Circuit of the Methodist Church, said: “I have dreamt of singing classics like Any Dream Will Do with a crowd in every church in the circuit since I moved to Warwickshire in 2015.

Christians in the Methodist church have always had a reputation for great singing and the churches in South Warwickshire are no exception.

Rev Powers added: “The Joseph Sing-Along gives us all the opportunity to sing enthusiastically together, whether we think we can sing or not and regardless of whether we’d normally go to church.

"We’re told singing is good for our health and it’s definitely great fun.

"I’m dressing up for the occasion in a suitably Biblical-style tea-towel-topped ensemble and would love to see others in costume too. Coats of many colours particularly welcome!”

If you would like to sing – or just watch – but cannot make the Kenilworth sing-a-long, the tour continues around eight of the other South Warwickshire Methodist Churches over the next couple of months, finishing in Leamington’s Dale Street church on Sunday March 29.

Some of the other tour dates include: Fenny Compton on March 1, in Cubbington on March 7, in Kineton on March 8, in Stockton on March 14, on Radford Road on March 21 and Dale Street, Leamington on March 29.

More details can be found online at www.methodist-swc.org.uk.