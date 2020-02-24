Mercedes stolen during Baginton car-key burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the theft of a Mercedes during a car-key burglary in Baginton.

The burglary happened at a property in Romany Way, Baginton between 8.15 and 10.30pm on Saturday February 22.

The burglary occurred after an offender entered the property through an insecure rear door and removed the vehicle's keys from the kitchen.

A black class A Mercedes was then stolen from the driveway of the property.

Anyone with information about the car-key burglary can call police on 101 quoting the following crime number 23/008548/20.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.