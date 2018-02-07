Men cleared of acting unlawfully during protest at Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington

Two men have been cleared of any wrongdoing after they were arrested during a protest at the Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown court today (Wednesday) unanimously acquitted brothers Gursharan Singh and Kulvinder Bir Singh from Coventry.

Gursharan Singh, 34, was found not guilty of common assault and religiously aggravated assault after denying that he had deliberately grabbed the tie of an official during an inter-faith wedding at the Gurdwara.

And Kulvinder Bir Singh, 38, was cleared of causing damage to laminated signs and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The court heard from both men that they were protesting against alleged misuse of funds at the temple.

The protest, which took place on September 11, 2016, led to more than 50 arrests from which the two brothers were the only people to have been charged.

In closing speeches to the jury, counsel for both men said there was no evidence the protesters were even aware the wedding was taking place and that there was no evidence that the protest was motivated by any hostility towards a religious group.