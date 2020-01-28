Memory cafe at Warwick church returning for another season

A memory cafe that takes place inside a church in Warwick will be returning for another season.

The cafe is based at All Saints Church in Emscote and it is a support group for those affected with age-related memory problems or dementia.

In an informal cafe setting issues can be shared over coffee and cake.

Therapeutic activities include art, music, reminiscence and gentle exercise. There is also an input from professional practitioners.

Volunteers also attend the sessions to help and listen.

The sessions take place on the first and third Monday of the month (excluding bank holidays) from 2pm to 4pm.