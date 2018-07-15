Memorial tree planted in Whitnash school garden in memory of former teacher

A memorial tree has been planted at a school in Whitnash in tribute to a former teacher who was well-loved.

Mary Street worked as a class teacher at Briar Hill Infant School, which is in Coppice Road, for over 30 years.

Following her retirement, Mary returned to the school as a supply teacher for a few years.

After this, Mary then went into the school as a volunteer by helping out in all year groups, continuing to be a friendly face at the school and supporting the children.

Mary died in 2017 and to honour her memory staff, pupils, parents and former pupils all raised money through JustGiving to help buy a memorial tree and a memorial plaque.

A spokesperson from Briar Hill Infant School said: “Mary was a well-loved and respected member of Briar Hill School.

“Mary will be remembered most fondly by her many friends and colleagues as a bubbly, outgoing lady with a wicked sense of humour.

“The Briar Hill staff, pupils and parents wanted to show their appreciation of her commitment to the school and so raised a sum of money in memory of her.

“To honour her memory the school has now planted a weeping cherry tree, which takes pride of place in the newly-designed sensory garden for all to enjoy.”